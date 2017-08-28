Forbes magazine has compiled a list of the Richest People in Technology with only four of the top 10 from Silicon Valley. Bill Gates is No. 1 with $84.5 billion. The Microsoft co-founder has been on top or near the top of the list of the richest people in the world for over two decades.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, is the wealthiest in Silicon Valley and third wealthiest techie with a net worth of $69.6 billion. Oracle founder Larry Ellison is fourth at $69.3 billion. Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are in fifth and sixth place.

Here are the top 10 Richest People in Technology according to Forbes:

1. Bill Gates – Microsoft – $84.5 billion

2. Jeff Bezos – Amazon.com – $81.7 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook – $69.6 billion

4. Larry Ellison – Oracle – $59.3 billion

5. Larry Page – Google – $43.9 billion

6. Sergey Brin – Google – $42.7 billion

7. Jack Ma – Alibaba – $37.4 billion

8, Ma Huateng – $36.7 billion

9. Steve Ballmer – Microsoft – $32.9 billion

10. Michael Dell – Dell Computers – $22.4 billion

The complete list can be seen here.