RevUnit, an Employee-Experience Focused Firm, Has Year of Growth and Recognition

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#E360--Founded on the belief that enduring businesses are built through great employee experience, RevUnit has been celebrated in the business world this year with a host of awards alongside their continued growth. The recognition includes being honored for third consecutive year in both the Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur 360, and being named a Best Place to Work in Arkansas Business.

Driven by the team-created values, the experience of working at RevUnit is something the business invests in. Bi-annual company all-hands meetings, work from anywhere policies, and an emphasis on modern ways of working have earned the company national recognition for their workplace culture. This year, they were recognized as one of Arkansas Business’ ‘Best Places to Work’. This success has allowed the company to continue growing their team to meet demand.

Their focus has fueled their business success. They are one of a handful of companies to be honored for the last three years by both Inc. and Entrepreneur. This year they placed 13th on the Entrepreneur 360™ list, up from 34th last year. RevUnit also placed 754th on the Inc. 5000 up from 1,228th in 2018, showcasing the tremendous growth of the business.

This year, RevUnit increased its client partnerships with the addition of Chick-fil-A and is kicking off new emerging partnerships heading into 2020. Client demand has seen RevUnit expand their footprint. RevUnit launched the Austin - San Antonio corridor in Texas with a couple key clients and several remote staff in the area.

Though you will commonly hear at RevUnit that it’s all about the team, RevUnit’s executive leadership have also enjoyed individual recognition. Brian Hughes, the company’s CFO, was awarded Small Private Company CFO of the Year by Arkansas Business. And the company’s co-founder, Joe Saumweber, was named an Arkansas Influencer in Business by Arkansas Money & Politics.

To cap off the success of the year and to continue to grow the business, RevUnit brought a financial partner into the mix, Mountaingate Capital — recognized as one of the top 50 founder-friendly private equity firms by Inc. Magazine.

According to co-founder Micahel Paladino, it’s all a virtuous circle, “Great employee experience creates great customer experience. This fuels growth for our clients, and that allows us to continue building the best employee experience for our team.”

RevUnit helps the world's most influential companies transform from the inside out. Its focus is on creating workforce technology to unlock people inside the enterprise to be more efficient, knowledgeable, and engaged in their work. They’ve worked with companies like Walmart, Unigroup, and H-E-B.

