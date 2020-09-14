Revolution Expands Strategic Initiatives with Executive Hiring

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revolution Entertainment Services ("Revolution"), a leading provider of in-class cloud-based software and payroll services to the entertainment industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Tina Bassir as its SVP of Sales and Client Success.

Tina joins Revolution as an accomplished industry veteran, having supported film, television and commercial production companies for over 20 years. Prior to joining Revolution, Tina held key positions at entertainment payroll companies Entertainment Partners and Media Services. At Revolution, Tina will continue to cultivate deep industry relationships, help Revolution expand its presence in new geographies, and lead expansion into new markets.

“Revolution takes pride in creating cost-saving technology solutions that help production and finance teams improve efficiency. I am excited to welcome Tina to the Revolution family to help accelerate what we can do for our customers,” said Charlie Steiner, Revolution's Co-founder and CEO. “Tina brings to us tremendous experience and knowledge of the entertainment space and is respected throughout the industry for her passion for her craft."

With the hiring of Tina Bassir and various resources in support and software development, Revolution continues to add to its ability to bring fresh, new solutions to media and entertainment professionals.

“The Revolution team is full of energy and innovation that will bring us to the next level," said Tina. "Having worked in the entertainment payroll space for 20 years, it is astonishing to see that the company is not being held back by bandaged legacy technology or layers of red tape. The technology landscape is rapidly changing around us – and frankly, the competition hasn’t kept up. I can’t wait to showcase all the Revolution products and services to the production industry.”

About Revolution Entertainment Services

Revolution is a leading payroll services and software provider to the media and entertainment industry. Its suite of software features includes cloud-based payroll, production accounting, digital timecards, scheduling, and personalized customer service to its clients. Revolution is responsible for crew and talent union and non-union payroll, taxes, workers' compensation, and benefits in all 50 states and Canada. With offices in California, Georgia, New York, and Canada, Revolution has grown quickly since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit revolutiones.com.

