Revint Announces Addition of Jennifer Williams as Chief Financial Officer

Data Analytics and Technology Financial Executive Joins Revint

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revint, a leader in revenue recovery solutions and pioneer of the industry’s first-of-its-kind revenue integrity platform for healthcare providers, announced today that Jennifer Williams has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Over her 20+ year career of financial leadership with various data analytics and technology-enabled services businesses, Jennifer has led several growth transformations, large scale integrations, and an initial public offering.

“I had the opportunity to work with Jennifer earlier in her career, and as we considered the type of high integrity, growth-oriented, and experienced financial leadership that Revint needs to take advantage of the opportunities in front of us, Jennifer was the clear choice,” said Lee Rivas, Chief Executive Officer of Revint.

“I look forward to joining Revint at such an important time in the company’s evolution and growth,” said Jennifer. “Revint has an excellent reputation in the industry and I am impressed by the team's dedication to its employees and clients.”

As CFO, Jennifer will oversee Revint’s corporate finance, treasury, FP&A, audit and tax, along with legal and compliance management.

About Revint

Revint is a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for health systems, focused on offering revenue integrity and recovery services to ensure accurate and timely reimbursement for their services. Serving over 1,700 health care organizations in the U.S., Revint helps recover over $800 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. The Company’s solution set includes suites centered around Revenue Assurance (DRG Validation, Charge Capture, Transfer DRG), Payer Accountability (Denials Recovery, Underpayments, A/R Recovery, BlueCard), and Medicare Reimbursements (340B, DSH, Medicare Bad Debt, S-10). Revint was recognized by Black Book and KLAS among the highest ranked Revenue Recovery vendors based on customer satisfaction and client experience. Revint’s Revenue Recovery solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified. For more information visit www.revintsolutions.com.

Nicole Cook, 570.573.2224

nicole.cook@revintsolutions.com