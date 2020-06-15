Revegy Named A Top Sales Tool of 2020 by Nancy Nardin

This recognition distinguishes Revegy’s Account and Opportunity Management solutions in the Sales Enablement market

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AccountManagement--Revegy, a leading customer revenue optimization platform for account planning and opportunity management, announced its recognition as a Top Sales Tool of 2020 by Nancy Nardin. This is the seventh consecutive year that Revegy has earned a place on Nardin’s annual list.

The Top Sales Tools Guide culls a list of 600 reputable vendors down to 23 solutions that sales leaders can count on to make a difference to their organizations. With more than a decade of experience evaluating B2B enterprise technology, Nardin selects the solutions not only for their solid technology, but also because of their reputations for working closely with customers to ensure their success.

To streamline the crowded sales tech market, the guide groups this year’s honorees by the business objectives they help achieve. Revegy is included in the Sales Enablement category and is exclusively featured in the subcategory for Opportunity and Key Account Management.

“Having tools that focus on growth in your key accounts is an important distinction for many sales leaders,” says Mark Kopcha, CEO and founder of Revegy. “Optimizing your company’s revenue hinges on how well you can support your most strategic accounts and must win opportunities. This is a challenge for most companies because these accounts have multiple stakeholders, longer sales cycles, and many moving parts. While there is no easy button for success, having a solution specifically built to navigate the complexities in strategic accounts and complex opportunities is crucial. I’m happy to see that reflected in the report.”

Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account revenue optimization, enables companies to visualize what's going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. Closing the gap between CRM and sales methodology programs, Revegy provides powerful visual solutions for account, opportunity and portfolio planning.

“Revegy gives your team the platform to create, collaborate, and execute on your key account plans so you can maximize revenue,” says Nardin.

Read the 2020 Top Sales Tools Guide here and learn more about how Revegy closes the gap between CRM and sales programs to enable enterprises to grow revenue in their most strategic accounts.

About Revegy

Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams navigate the maze of changing relationships, competing interests and corporate politics that accompany large accounts. Revegy, a leading sales platform for key account revenue optimization, enables companies to visualize what’s going on inside their largest accounts by mapping people, priorities and progress. The only agnostic platform of its kind, Revegy is designed to work with any CRM and any sales methodology. More than 30,000 users around the world rely on Revegy to manage nearly $25 billion in revenue. For more information, and to see the way to win, visit revegy.com or follow the company via Twitter and LinkedIn.

