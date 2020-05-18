Revature Becomes a Trailhead Academy Authorized Training Provider to Expand the Nation’s Talent Pipeline for the Salesforce Economy

Revature Will Provide Salesforce Training and Job Opportunities to an Emerging and Diverse Talent Pool Through Revature’s Unique Employer-Paid Training Model

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revature, a tech career launch pad and the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced it has become a Trailhead Academy Authorized Training Provider, with the goal of growing the Salesforce talent ecosystem by enabling the emerging and diverse workforce in the United States.

As a Trailhead Academy Authorized Training Partner, Revature will provide free training and certification on the Salesforce Customer 360 Platform on various in demand skills like Salesforce Developer, Salesforce Administrator and Salesforce Consultant to its associates. The training program is aimed to provide its participants with exceptional job opportunities within the Salesforce ecosystem.

“We are excited to become an authorized training provider. Salesforce has been at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution through its leading digital platform, and we will look to address the growing technology skills gap by providing educational and career opportunities for a new generation of emerging tech talent,” said Ashwin Bharath, Chief Executive Officer at Revature. “Revature is committed to aligning with Salesforce diversity initiatives and our target is to provide Salesforce training, certification and job opportunities to more than 1,000 individuals annually by 2022.”

In addition to training, Revature will leverage its nationwide university partnership network to develop the most in-demand Salesforce skills and provide access to relevant and rewarding career opportunities to a diverse pool of students. In turn, companies seeking to hire Salesforce talent will mutually benefit in having on-demand access to a skilled and accredited workforce prepared to launch digital initiatives across the enterprise.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Revature onboard as a Trailhead Academy Authorized Training Provider,” said Amy Regan Morehouse. SVP, Trailhead GTM at Salesforce. “Salesforce believes we have a responsibility to empower anyone with the skills needed to obtain a job in the Salesforce economy. Partnerships with training providers like Revature are imperative to achieving that goal.”

About Revature

Revature is a tech career launch pad and the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the U.S.

Revature works with Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators to grow their business by hiring, training and deploying top tech talent. Our mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States.

Learn more at www.revature.com

