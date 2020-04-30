Revation Systems Unified Communications Platform Powers Arizona Medical Surge Line for Seamless Coronavirus Patient Transfer

Powered by LinkLive Healthcare, the Secure Cloud-based Contact Center Helps Arizona’s Healthcare Facilities Act Fast for COVID-19 Patients

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revation Systems, a leader in cloud-based, compliant messaging and communications, today announced that its unified communication system LinkLive Healthcare, is the backbone of the new the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Surge Line. Designed to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed, the centralized state-wide surge line is a way for doctors, hospitals and health officials to quickly and securely communicate with each other to ensure that COVID-19 positive patients receive the best care possible and that the state’s healthcare resources are leveraged to their fullest extent.

“We were in need of a virtual telephony solution that could be deployed in a very rapid time frame. The fact that Revation’s LinkLive Healthcare is HIPAA compliant and provides dynamic communications that are secured to the highest degree made Revation an easy choice for our team for this critical project,” said Charley Larsen, RN, MSN, MBA, CNML, NE-BC, Senior Director of Transfer Services at Banner Health who is working with the Regional Access Center initiative as RN Program Director to lead the COVID-19 Response Team for the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

Revation’s LinkLive Healthcare solution powers the free service that is being managed by ADHS. This first of its kind statewide surge line aims to streamline the transfer of COVID-19 positive patients and load share the care of these patients across all of the healthcare organizations within the state.

LinkLive Healthcare empowers healthcare organizations with the tools to safely, securely and efficiently communicate and collaborate across digital and physical channels to support the needs of their patients. The cloud based virtual contact center allowed for rapid deployment of the critical surge line and provides detailed call reporting, allowing management vivid real-time insight into the operations of the surge line. Revation provided an easy to remember hotline number: 877-SURGE-AZ to support adoption and utilization of the surge line.

“ADHS is taking this important proactive action so that the state-wide healthcare system can be prepared to handle a potential spike in COVID-19 patients,” said Perry Price, CEO of Revation Systems. “Streamlined and effective communication is key to this plan and Revation is proud to be supporting this effort with a contact center designed specifically to help medical providers and governments to securely and effectively communicate the immediate transfer needs for patients.”

The LinkLive Healthcare virtual contact center answers the industry’s call for tools that enable providers to perform essential coordination functions for their practices without detracting from the provision of care at the right time, in the right way and at lower cost. LinkLive offers a broad range of capabilities including rich digital messaging, a seamless ability to engage humans across channels, and leading voice and video communications with artificial intelligence to power a contact center.

For more information about Revation’s LinkLive Healthcare unified communications platform visit our site.

More information about the Arizona Surge Line and the many initiatives spearheaded by ADHS to prepare Arizona for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases, visit https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

About Revation Systems

Revation Systems makes and secures intelligent customer connections to help people live healthier lives. The company develops electronic messaging application services, using its unique SAFEc architecture to create the first all-in-one system that provides secure, encrypted communications for all mediums: live-chat, email, instant messaging (IM), IM hunt groups, SMS, real-time Voice over IP and video. Additionally, the company is the first to offer presence capabilities, which alert customers real-time to service personnel’s availability. LinkLive solutions are compliant with GLBA, SEC, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA requirements for logging, privacy and security.

Maren Lodge

pr@revation.com