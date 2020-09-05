Facebook News

Reuters to Provide Facebook With Election Results

Reuters, one of the world’s leading news organizations, is teaming up with Facebook to provide social media users with live U.S. election night results. Election day is Tuesday, November 3.

Throughout election night, authoritative data delivered by Reuters will be shown on Facebook’s Voting information Center and shared in push notifications. This will include live election results charting real-time outcomes including vote tabulation, exit polls and winner projections from the National Election Pool (NEP), a consortium comprising the four biggest U.S. networks, ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News, and Edison Research.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg said: “This partnership will provide billions of Facebook users with fast, accurate and trusted election day news via Reuters data offering. Reuters will deliver comprehensive election data via the NEP, providing up-to-the-minute insights and results on one the biggest political events of the year.”

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: “We’re partnering with Reuters and the National Election Pool to provide authoritative information about election results. We’ll show this in the Voting Information Center so it’s easily accessible, and we’ll notify people proactively as results become available. Importantly, if any candidate or campaign tries to declare victory before the results are in, we’ll add a label to their post educating that official results are not yet in and directing people to the official results.”

The Reuters data offering is part of a massive multimedia effort that will capture the key moments on election night across data, text, pictures, video and graphics, with engaging interactives and election night maps as well as live video, extensive photo coverage and non-stop, real-time coverage on election day.

