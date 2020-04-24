Resecurity Wins Cyber Defense Magazine’s 2020 Publisher’s Choice Award for Threat Intelligence

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#award--Cyber Defense Magazine recently announced its list of winners for excellence in InfoSec innovation and intelligence. Among the magazine’s list of winners, Resecurity won the bronze award for threat intelligence competing against 3,200 global cybersecurity companies with its Context Intelligence Platform. Context Intelligence Platform is an advanced analytical system that turns an overload of raw data into a decision-making tool for IT staff, SOC/DFIR teams, risk management, and C-level security executives.

Cyber Defense Magazine invited some of the world’s best cybersecurity experts in several categories including threat management, enterprise security, fraud prevention, data loss prevention, artificial intelligence, research, training, threat intelligence and many more. “These winners are the most innovative and proactive cyber security companies and service providers on the planet who are working to bring tomorrow’s cybersecurity solutions to market, today,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. The magazine’s InfoSec Awards are in its 8th year, and 17 Cyber Defense Magazine staff members present the final awards to all applicants at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. The prestige from winning one of these awards gives InfoSec organizations credibility in the industry and helps the most innovative stand out among competitors.

Data breaches cost organizations an average of $8.19 million per incident, and cyber-attacks continue to be more advanced than previous years. Public concern for data privacy has increased due to the impact of disclosure from major breaches stemming from poor enterprise cybersecurity defenses. Organizations can mitigate risk and improve security posture with tools that monitor and detect ongoing attacks and dark web cyber-criminal activity. Resecurity’s Context Intelligence Platform collects, processes, analyzes, and disseminates information to help organizations detect threats and quickly mitigate and contain them before they become critical cybersecurity events.

Resecurity’s Context is a digital asset for law enforcement forensics, cybersecurity intelligence analysts, and investigation experts. It reduces the time traditionally needed to identify threats and provides decision-making capabilities to help with future risk management and forecasting. Context leverages data comprising 5 billion threat artifacts, 9 million threat actor profiles, 300 million dark web data points, 40 different language translation solutions, and 20,000 dark web sources to empower organizations to design effective cybersecurity defense strategies.

Customers using Context from Resecurity include:

Fortune 500 companies

Financial institutions

Insurance organizations offering cybersecurity insurance

Government and public infrastructure

Risk management vendors

Managed security solutions providers (MSSPs)

Enterprise technology organizations

In addition to threat intelligence, Resecurity also offers monitoring, anti-piracy strategies, dark web monitoring, fraud and risk intelligence, investigation tracking, and brand protection. Context integrates with other Resecurity products including Risk, which is a comprehensive digital risk assessment and monitoring tool. Both Context and Risk are part of Resecurity’s core set of cybersecurity products and services.

About Resecurity

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Resecurity (https://www.resecurity.com) provides enterprises and governments with actionable cyber threat intelligence and risk management platform.

Gene Yoo

CEO

E-mail: contact@resecurity.com

https://www.resecurity.com