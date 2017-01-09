Reputation.com Reels in $20 Million

REDWOOD CITY – Reputation.com, a provider of Online Reputation Management (ORM) technology and services, has received a significant investment from Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare fund which is funded by many of the nation’s leading non-profit health care systems.

Together with additional investments from existing major backers — including August Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Icon Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Focus Ventures — the new round of funding totals $20 million.

“Our health system partners are seeing a shift in the way patients decide where and from whom they receive care and are turning to the same channels they rely on for other consumer purchasing decisions to share their experiences — online reviews and social media,” said Matt Hermann, senior managing director of Ascension Ventures. “Reputation.com offers a comprehensive set of data automation and workflow tools that enable any healthcare organization to effectively and efficiently engage patients in these online interactions at scale, as well as deliver the analytics tools to uncover leading indicators of the patient experience in order to improve clinical and operational performance.”

Ascension Ventures (www.ascensionventures.org) is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health system.

“This investment demonstrates real confidence in the ability of our cloud-based reputation management platform to provide large healthcare systems with mission-critical patient feedback, right down to individual facilities and providers,” said Shrey Bhatia, Reputation.com’s President and CEO.

The Reputation.com platform, with over 20 patents awarded, helps enterprise businesses: