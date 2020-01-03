REPAY to Attend 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 4:10pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers.

