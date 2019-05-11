Rent the Runway Opens SF Flagship Store

SAN FRANCISCO — Rent the Runway, which operates a subscription service for women’s designer clothes, has opened a West Coast Flagship store at 228 Grant Avenue in San Francisco.

Rent the Runway subscriptions are priced from $89 to $159 per month. In March, the NY-based company raised $125 million in capital led by Franklin Templeton Investments and Bain Capital Ventures, valuing it at $1 billion.

The company’s 8,300 square foot, two-floor location in SF reimagines the modern day retail “store” by bringing the ultimate dream closet to life.

The second and third floors of 228 Grant are designed and curated for Rent the Runway subscribers, customers and the broader San Francisco community. The second floor features the majority of the store’s clothing and accessories and will serve as the hub for RTR Unlimited Members, stocked with more than 3,000 items merchandised on a daily rotation, ranging from casual to business attire, festive to weekend wear, accessories and more. The floor also features appointment fitting rooms for RTR Reserve customers to try on and rent dresses for special events and formal occasions.

The third, upper floor serves as a lounge and co-working space featuring RTR’s first-ever “Beauty Bar” as well brand’s first communal dressing room, designed to cultivate community through clothes with the physical manifestation of the shared closet in a spacious try-on experience that supports social interaction. Rent the Runway will host unique programming and networking events in the space specifically catered to women, highlighting its strong and diverse member community across industry, age, and demographic, spotlight peers in the entrepreneurial and tech community, allow for like-minded brands to pop-up, and serve as a comfortable space for those who need a place to work or relax during the day.

The new flagship location is a massively expanded dream closet and RTR’s largest store to date with more than 20 fitting rooms, making it even easier for customers to swap and try-on rentals. San Francisco is RTR’s third largest subscription market, with more than 55% of subscribers in the market using the store today.

In addition to unlocking the convenience for subscribers and serving as an extension of customers’ own closets, the new store will have new perks including:

Beauty bar exclusively featuring Dyson hair care technology, including fan-favorites the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer and Dyson Airwrap™ styler, Amika hair products, and Juice Beauty skincare products to make getting ready on-the-go even easier;

Complimentary coffee bar with refreshments provided exclusively by Australian café cult-favorite, Bluestone Lane;

Communal fitting room experience, designed for ease of try-on and continuing to foster community among members;

Work and lounge spaces, featuring furniture from West Elm, with free WiFi for our members who need a place to relax in between work, home and going out;

Self-service check-out and drop-off stations, created and placed for convenience;

Instant service pick-up window to dramatically increase the speed at which members are able to pick up their orders in-store – one of RTR’s most popular services.

The flagship was designed by Alda Ly Architecture and Hilary Koyfman, an all-female design team that also collaborated on The Wing and Parsley Health. The team brought their expertise in creating community-oriented spaces designed for the modern woman, creating an environment that maximizes convenience for the busy RTR subscriber while also creating a feeling of comfort and community for the SF customer.

As with RTR’s four other physical locations around the country, the new store has been built with Rent the Runway’s proprietary technology powering the store experience to enable a seamless experience for customers. Tech-first experiences include RTR Drop-off, which allows customers to return rented items within a few seconds, RTR Self-Service check-out, which enable subscribers to check out with their RTR Pass on their phone, and the new RTR Pick-Up Station, which allows customers to pick up orders without having to wait in line.