RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Names MiCloud Flex ‘Business Phone System of the Year’ for 2020

Annual awards program recognizes innovation in the global remote technology industry

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that its MiCloud Flex private cloud solution has been named “Business Phone System of the Year” as part of the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

With the dramatic change in remote working and business continuity requirements, organizations worldwide have accelerated their digital transformation plans and increased the demand for cloud communications. To help meet these needs and provide greater choice in the path to the cloud for both customers and channel partners, Mitel expanded its portfolio to include MiCloud Flex as a wholesale offering.

Purpose-built to drive mid-market and enterprise productivity, MiCloud Flex provides customers with higher levels of performance and customization to support today’s hybrid and work-from-anywhere models and gives channel partners an opportunity to create new, recurring revenue streams as they gain more options for moving their customer base to the cloud. With the elimination of the added costs and complexities of managing a data center environment, partners can also focus their efforts on delivering value-added support and services and build on their positions as trusted technology advisors for their customers.

“COVID-19 has accelerated a transition in the ways we communicate and collaborate, and the impact may be long lasting,“ said Gurdip Jande, Vice President - Cloud Products, Mitel. “What we see is more organizations turning to the cloud as an effective means of enabling remote and flexible working scenarios. Mitel’s cloud solutions offer a unique level of flexibility that allow us to deliver the right fit for each customer, whether via a public, private or hybrid approach. MiCloud Flex is purpose-built for those organizations seeking a communications and collaboration service that offers more control for powering productivity regardless of work environment.”

“With its quick response to the remote technology needs of organizations in the wake of COVID-19, Mitel’s launch of MiCloud Flex gives businesses and channel partners more solutions for addressing the fluid nature of today’s work environments,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “We are honored to present Mitel with the ‘Business Phone System of the Year’ award for helping improve productivity for remote workforces around the world.”

Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today’s most competitive technology sectors. The company’s expertise includes Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence, CyberSecurity, Mobile & Wireless, Educational Technology, Financial Services and Technology, Digital Health & Medical Technology, Automotive & Transportation Technology, and Data Technology.

Additional Facts

Mitel is a leading provider of cloud communications, enabling more than 5 million users, including 1.5 million UCaaS users (Source: Synergy Research Group).

Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration.

Eastern Management ranks Mitel best in value for UCaaS and hosted PBX solutions.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

