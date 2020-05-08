Registration Now Open for 2020 OpenFabrics Alliance Virtual Workshop

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) has opened registration for its OFA Virtual Workshop, taking place June 8-12, 2020. This virtual event will replace the postponed in-person OFA Workshop that was set to take place this past March and will provide fabric developers and users an opportunity to discuss emerging fabric technologies, collaborate on future industry requirements, and address today’s challenges. The OFA Workshop is a premier means of fostering collaboration among those who develop fabrics, deploy fabrics and create applications that rely on fabrics. For more information about the 2020 OFA Virtual Workshop, visit the event website.

Additionally, the 2020 OFA Virtual Workshop agenda and session abstracts have been published. This program will focus on the following overarching topics that span the entire network stack:

Enhancing Fabric Performance and Efficiency

Fabric usage from the Application Layer

Fabrics for Heterogeneous Computing, Network Computing, and Accelerators

Management for Composable Fabrics

Middleware and Communication Libraries

Storage, Fabric-attached Remote Persistent Memory, NVMeoF

For more information on the agenda and session abstracts, visit the Agenda and Abstracts page.

Registration:

Registration is now open for the 2020 OFA Virtual Workshop and is free of charge for all attendees. Register using the links below or visit the Registration page.

Date/Time Registration Link Monday, June 8

8:00AM-11:00AM PDT https://bit.ly/OFAVirtWS_Day1 Tuesday, June 9

8:00AM-11:00AM PDT https://bit.ly/OFAVirtWS_Day2 Wednesday, June 10

8:00AM-11:00AM PDT https://bit.ly/OFAVirtWS_Day3 Thursday, June 11

8:00AM-11:00AM PDT https://bit.ly/OFAVirtWS_Day4 Friday, June 12

8:00AM-11:00AM PDT https://bit.ly/OFAVirtWS_Day5

This virtual format is a committed plan for 2020 only. The OFA Workshop will resume its traditional, in-person highly collaborative event format in Columbus, OH, from March 16-19, 2021. Additional details on the 2021 OFA Workshop will be available in the coming months.

About the OpenFabrics Alliance

The OpenFabrics Alliance (OFA) is a 501(c) (6) non-profit company that develops, tests, supports and distributes through open source Advanced Network Software – a suite of high performance APIs and associated software for current and future HPC, cloud, and enterprise data centers. Advanced Network Software is used by business, scientific research, and cloud applications that require fast fabrics, efficient storage and low-latency computing. ANS is open source technology and is included in major Linux distributions and other leading operating systems. The OFA supports ANS through an annual workshop devoted to high performance networking and offers interoperability testing to ensure interoperability between ANS and vendor-provided solutions. For more information about the OFA, visit www.openfabrics.org.

