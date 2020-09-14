Refuelling Solutions Selects PDI Logistics Cloud to Power its Fuel Distribution Network

New software solution will increase efficiency and improve visibility for the fuel distributor

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cloud--PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum and logistics industries, announced Refuelling Solutions has chosen PDI Logistics Cloud to support its fuel delivery operation. PDI’s next-generation logistics software delivers a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that will enable the Australia-based fuel distributor to reduce its technology footprint and increase real-time operational visibility and control.

Refuelling Solutions, trading as Mini-Tankers and Maxi-Tankers, became a PDI customer following the software company’s 2018 acquisition of TouchStar Group. Today’s announcement comes after an extensive search by the fuel distributor to find a holistic solution that included advanced planning and dispatching, mobile capabilities, forecasting, telematics, compliance and analytics.

“We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking company that employs innovative technology to help optimize our supply chain and deliver great customer service,” said Tony Hartin, Managing Director, Refuelling Solutions. “We needed a solution that could support our growing business. PDI’s consistent commitment to our success combined with the capabilities in their latest logistics software made them the best partner for us now and in the future.”

PDI’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region began a few years ago with several strategic acquisitions. Since then, the software company has continued investing in developing industry-specific, cloud-based solutions across its broad solutions portfolio. As PDI Logistics Cloud becomes broadly available, carriers will have access to a scalable, end-to-end solution to optimize and manage every part of their business.

“Refuelling Solutions has been part of the PDI customer family for several years, and we’re excited to see that relationship grow and expand in the coming years,” said Sid Gaitonde, senior vice president and general manager, Logistics Solutions, PDI. “More than ever, companies like Refuelling Solutions need technology to help them adapt in real-time to rapidly changing market conditions, maximize their margins and satisfy their customers. PDI is committed to being a trusted partner to businesses in the APAC region and around the world.”

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

