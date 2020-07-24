Redox Provides Access to 17,000 Active Carequality Participants

As a Carequality Implementer, Redox Dramatically Expands Patient Data Sharing Nationwide, Regardless of Technology or Geography of Health Information Exchange Partner

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redox Inc., the leading interoperability platform for healthcare data exchange, today announced that as a Carequality Implementer it has added access to more than 500,000 Carequality-enabled physicians to its already extensive network. Redox members can use the same patient search query to search all the participants in the Carequality framework as they would if they used a direct patient search API provided by an electronic health record (EHR) vendor. A single connection with Redox allows members to have broad access to exchange with any Carequality Connection and the ability to integrate data using deeper direct connections with more than 900 healthcare organizations within the Redox network.

Companies that want to leverage the Carequality framework for care coordination and integrate with other healthcare data sources can use the Redox application programming interface (API) to eliminate integration complexity and speed up time to value. Redox standardizes healthcare data with a vendor-agnostic API and a cloud network where organizations can exchange information with their partners. This network interoperability approach simplifies the way organizations exchange healthcare data by eradicating the issue of inconsistent data formats and redundant connections. Messages may be transmitted and/or received in any message format associated with the healthcare entity’s existing EHR system.

"Connectivity, interoperability and seamless information exchange are necessities in today’s data-driven environment to care for an ever-growing and diverse population of patients," said David Cassel, executive director of Carequality. "Having Redox as an implementer facilitates patient care to deliver health information to the right people at the right time. The benefit of having Redox’s already extensive network adds to its value to our growing community of Carequality-enabled sites of care, from nursing homes to behavioral health centers to hospitals and others.”

PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market, is working with Redox to connect PointClickCare’s 21,000 customer sites with the hospitals and care partners in the Carequality framework to enable a seamless data sharing process.

“As patients move from hospitals to senior care facilities, the ability to share critical patient information safely and securely is essential,” says Sean Vandeweerd, group product leader, Post-Acute Insights, PointClickCare. “Redox’s solution enables the connectivity that allows our provider network to seamlessly exchange post-acute patient information with acute-care partners – via our EHR platform. Ultimately, for our customers and their residents, this can accelerate the care transition and reconciliation process and improve outcomes.”

"Carequality offers the framework for a truly collaborative effort for data exchange among all healthcare stakeholders, including physicians, pharmacies, vendors and payers," said Niko Skievaski, co-founder and president, Redox. "As a Carequality Implementer, we believe we must all move to industry-wide access to interoperable, patient-centered healthcare technology."

Carequality covers more than 65 percent of U.S. providers, allowing healthcare organizations to query across the network to retrieve data with one single business agreement. As a Carequality Implementer, Redox helps active Carequality participants:

Join the network and exchange clinical summaries

Use a simple API to integrate between Carequality participants and providers

Easily add organizations to its directory

On-board quickly without having to go through the Carequality certification process

Availability

The Redox API can currently be used to support Basic Carequality capabilities, and Redox has two other programs in development, Gateway and Responder, each of which will reduce an organization’s technical overhead. The Gateway program will intercept queries and pass along only those relevant for that organization. In the Responder program, Redox will not only intercept queries but will respond on the organization’s behalf.

For more information on these programs, please visit https://www.redoxengine.com/carequality/.

About Carequality

Carequality is a national-level, consensus-built, interoperability framework to enable exchange between and among health information networks. Carequality brings together diverse groups, including electronic health vendors, record locator service providers and other types of existing networks, to determine technical and policy agreements to enable data to flow between and among networks, platforms and geographies. The Carequality Framework provides the essential elements for trusted national exchange, such as the common rules of the road (including a Trusted Exchange Framework), well-defined technical specifications and a participant directory. For more information, visit https://carequality.org/

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of more than 500 healthcare delivery organizations and 250 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 7 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 40 electronic health record systems. Learn how you can leverage the Redox Platform at www.redoxengine.com. Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

