Red River Named to the 2020 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Growth and Performance

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Fast Growth 150 List by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. Each year, CRN® recognizes the fastest-growing technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants across North America for the substantial growth and performance they’ve achieved over the previous two years. The elite group of companies named to this year’s list have generated a combined total revenue of more than $37.8 billion between 2018 and 2019.

“To be named to the Fast Growth 150 the same year as we celebrate our 25th anniversary is a special accomplishment,” said Red River CEO Alan Dumas. “Red River has always been committed to long-term, sustainable growth, but we’ve accelerated that growth in recent years thanks to the strength of our team and our ability to innovate and evolve to deliver solutions that serve the changing needs of our customers.”

Over the past five years, Red River has focused on its growth, both organic and inorganic. The company has made a string of acquisitions in the past five years to increase its footprint, capabilities and add top talent to its team. CWPS, a managed services provider, was the most recent acquisition, closing in the fall of 2019. Red River currently has engineering and sales coverage through-out the United States with four major office locations in Claremont, N.H., Reston, Va., Sacramento, Calif., and Austin, Texas.

“Evolution within the IT ecosystem is occurring at breakneck speed. The CRN® 2020 Fast Growth 150 list highlights the achievements of elite industry-leading companies in the IT channel and their ability to innovate in an ever-changing market,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company®. “The extraordinary group of companies on this year’s list serve as an inspiration, setting an exemplary level of excellence for us to follow. We are excited to honor these industry leaders and wish them continued success in the years to come.”

A sampling of the 2020 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN® Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.

Learn more at redriver.com.


Contacts

Melinda Walker
Red River
melinda.walker@redriver.com

