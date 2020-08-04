Red River Charitable Foundation Awards Six Scholarships to STEM Students

CLAREMONT, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, today announced the recipients of its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) scholarship. Now in its twelfth year, the RRCF Scholarship program has given 60 scholarships and supports recent high school graduates in the New Hampshire and Vermont area pursuing STEM fields of study.

“Each year I am blown away by the poise, commitment and achievements of all our scholarship applicants and this year was no different,” said Red River COO Dan McGee. “These students have a bright future in STEM and we are honored to be part of their journey.”

This year’s scholarship recipients included six students from area schools: Tess Palin from Sunapee High School, attending Syracuse University; Liam Hemmerling from Mascoma Valley Regional High School, attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute; Logan Falzarano, from Lebanon High School, attending Johns Hopkins University; Alexis Aiken from Stevens High School, attending River Valley Community College; Joshua Thurber from Stevens High School, attending Purdue University; and Caroline Cassell from Hartford High School, attending Bates College.

Each awardee received a $5,000 scholarship for their college tuition and books, as well as Dell laptops, monitors and keyboards. Winners were announced during Engage, Red River’s annual summer partner showcase which was held virtually this year.

To be considered for this scholarship, students must demonstrate qualities of good character, and must submit an essay on a given topic about technology. RRCF rates each application on creativity and overall quality of the essay, extent of the student’s financial need, their involvement with extracurricular activities including community service and whether their grades demonstrate the behaviors of a conscientious student.

To learn more about RRCF and its STEM scholarship program, visit www.redrivercharitablefoundation.com.

