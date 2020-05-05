Red River Awarded Google CA SLP

Red River One of Only Six Contractors to Receive this Contract Award

CLAREMONT, N.H. & SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, announced today that it was awarded a multi-year contract under the State of California’s Software Licensing Program (SLP) for Google Cloud services.

Red River is one of only six contractors to be awarded this contract from the State of California. The Software Licensing Program (SLP) was established in January 1994 and is a multi-year contract that provides California’s State agencies a cost-effective solution to procure Google’s software, software maintenance and technical support. Red River is an authorized reseller of Google Cloud Platform and G Suite.

“We are thrilled to add this Google SLP to our State of California contract portfolio,” said Ross Woodley, Chief Programs Officer at Red River. “Our cloud practice and strong relationship with Google allows us to provide another avenue to support innovative solutions for California in delivering its citizen services.”

Sacramento is one of Red River’s four strategic hub locations. The company has done extensive work with the State of California, and currently has projects open with 10 different state agencies. Last year, Red river was awarded a six-year contract from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) for application maintenance and IT operations for its Strategic Offender Management System (SOMS). In addition to this new SLP contract, Red River holds several contracts with the State of California, including three California Multiple Award Schedules (CMAS) and several SLPs.

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.

