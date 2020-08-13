Red Hat Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Infrastructure Automation Platforms Evaluation

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform acknowledged among leaders based on its scores in the strategy, market presence and current offering categories

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Infrastructure Automation Platforms, Q3 2020.

Red Hat was evaluated for The Forrester Wave™ based on 26 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, Red Hat received the highest possible scores in the criteria of deployment, community support, product vision, planned enhancements, supporting products and services, partner ecosystem, and number of customers.

According to Forrester’s evaluation, Ansible Automation Platform “…excels at providing a variety of deployment options and acting as a service broker to a wide array of other automation tools.” The report also cites that, “A robust community ecosystem contributes to Ansible’s success. Compared with those of its competitors, the solution could do a better job of model editing,” and, “Red Hat’s solution is a good fit for customers that want a holistic automation platform that integrates with a wide array of other vendors’ infrastructure.”

Ansible Automation Platform is an expansive, enterprise-grade solution for building and operating automation at scale. It consists of Ansible Tower, Ansible Engine, Automation Services Catalog, and Automation Analytics and Automation Hub. As enterprises implement automation they often want to extend that automation across their organizations, which often requires a piecemeal approach, limiting its effectiveness and creating silos. Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform provides a complete platform for automating, enabling organizations to more easily scale automation across IT operations and development, including infrastructure, networks, cloud, security and beyond.

The platform also integrates across other products in the Red Hat management portfolio, including Red Hat Insights, Red Hat’s expertise-as-a-service offering included with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscriptions, which augments the solution by providing remediation suggestions. The solution orchestrates reusable automation workflows, performs analytics of workflow runs, and integrates with DevOps toolchains.

Joe Fitzgerald, vice president, Management, Red Hat

"We are proud that Forrester Research recognized Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™. As they note in the report, the solution ‘is a good fit for customers that want a holistic automation platform that integrates with a wide array of other vendors’ infrastructure.’ We also see Ansible Automation Platform preferred by developers as well as used in DevOps toolchains, with its quick growth among enterprises serving as a powerful enabler for automation to extend across their networks, security, storage and many other domains. Even better, Ansible is integrated across much of the Red Hat portfolio, helping to increase levels of automation and reduce cost and complexity for our customers."

