Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Paul Boroditsch as Chief Executive Officer

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insights services announced today that Paul Boroditsch has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Paul brings more than 20 years of strategic management experience, most recently as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Optum (UnitedHealth Group). During his tenure at Optum, Paul led large scale businesses driving substantial organic growth and differentiated products and services- improving quality, and reducing costs across providers and payer constituents. Prior to Optum, Paul held executive roles at Anthem and began his career leading large scale consulting engagements. Paul holds a BA in Management Information Systems and an MBA, both from the University of Michigan.

“Paul brings an impressive track record building high-performing organizations, implementing new operating models, and harnessing technology to drive top- and bottom-line growth,” said Ryan Pertz, Principal at Windjammer Capital Investors who partnered with Compex in early 2020. “Paul is the right leader for Compex, and his experience will serve Compex well as the company continues to scale.”

“Paul has hit the ground running,” said Tony Bazurto, Compex’s Executive Vice President. “His tremendous insight and a fresh perspective have already proven invaluable as we chart the course for our next phase of growth.”

“I am incredibly honored to lead the Compex team,” Paul said. “With nearly 5 decades of experience, Compex has built a strong foundation and talented team poised to drive innovation, create new sources of value, and deliver the industry’s best experience to our clients and partners. I’m looking forward to continuing our evolution and exceeding our clients’ expectations. ”

Compex’s outgoing CEO, Arvind Korde retired earlier this year.

