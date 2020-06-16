Reciprocity’s ZenGRC Wins 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CISO--Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced that ZenGRC has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Compliance category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

ZenGRC is a cloud-based, end-to-end information security risk and compliance management platform designed to tame today’s complex data universe for mid-market and large enterprises alike. Highlights include:

ZenGRC: a single platform to manage infosec risk and compliance with confidence by automating data collection, integrating with leading business and infosec applications, enabling adherence to a majority of security, audit, and compliance regulations and standards, and delivering best-in-class time to value

ZenGRC +ZenConnect: connected ecosystem with best-of-breed solutions to automate and integrate with leading business and infosec apps - via native connectors and APIs - providing a single pane for infosec compliance and risk management with reporting, dashboards, and real-time monitoring

ZenGRC Risk Management: advanced risk capabilities including fully customizable risk calculations, advanced workflows, custom dashboards, reporting and heat maps, and pre-loaded content

“The team at Reciprocity is incredibly proud to be recognized with the Fortress Cyber Security Award for Compliance. This award further validates that ZenGRC is setting the industry standard for how modern companies manage information security risk and compliance,” said Jordan MacAvoy, Vice President of Marketing at Reciprocity. “Our goal is and always has been to give CISOs and their stakeholders the confidence that their companies are well-positioned to handle even the most complex risks and regulations while delivering fast time-to-value and incredible ROI. We love that we’re helping companies move beyond check-the-box compliance to a true risk-based approach.”

“We are so proud to name ZenGRC as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Reciprocity are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

