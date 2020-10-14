Reciprocity’s ZenGRC Wins 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award

Innovative infosec risk and compliance platform recognized as compliance software solution of the year

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CISO--Reciprocity, the company behind ZenGRC, the industry-leading information security risk and compliance solution, today announced that ZenGRC has been awarded “Compliance Software Solution of the Year” from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

ZenGRC is a cloud-based, end-to-end information security risk and compliance management platform designed to tame today’s complex data universe for mid-market and large enterprises alike. Highlights include:

ZenGRC: a single platform to manage infosec risk and compliance with confidence by automating data collection, integrating with leading business and infosec applications, enabling adherence to a majority of security, audit, and compliance regulations and standards, and delivering best-in-class time to value

ZenGRC +ZenConnect: connected ecosystem with best-of-breed solutions to automate and integrate with leading business and infosec apps - via native connectors and APIs - providing a single pane for infosec compliance and risk management with reporting, dashboards, and real-time monitoring

ZenGRC Risk Management: advanced risk capabilities including fully customizable risk calculations, advanced workflows, custom dashboards, reporting and heat maps, and pre-loaded content

ZenGRC Compliance: drives more compliance efficiencies with less effort, staying ahead of constant regulatory changes with one integrated and automated system of record across all programs

“We created ZenGRC to help CISOs mitigate the risks they know about and prevent the risks they can’t see coming. In the last six months, we’ve seen the risk and compliance landscape fundamentally change. We’re proud our customers are better prepared to navigate these tumultuous times because of their use of ZenGRC,” said Scott Nash, VP of Product at Reciprocity. “This 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award enforces the value we bring to our customers each and every day.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the information security industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. This year’s program attracted more than 3,750 nominations.

For more information on the ZenGRC information security risk and compliance solution, visit www.reciprocitylabs.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com

About Reciprocity

Reciprocity's mission is to turn corporate compliance from a cost center into a valuable strategic asset. Our ZenGRC platform simplifies the way organizations manage information security risk and compliance, and encourages transparency and trusted relationships with key stakeholders. Find out why the world's leading companies trust ZenGRC at reciprocitylabs.com

Reciprocity, ZenGRC and ZenConnect are trademarks and registered trademarks of Reciprocity in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2020 Reciprocity. All rights reserved.

