Reassure, Direct and Activate Patients with Upfront Appointment Booking, Now Available in Epic App Orchard Marketplace

Upfront, the market-leading platform for personalized care navigation and engagement, is pleased to announce that Upfront Appointment Booking is now available in the Epic App Orchard Marketplace.

Upfront Appointment Booking is more than just a scheduling solution. Upfront Appointment Booking identifies high-priority visits, proactively engages patients, offers personalized options at the most appropriate site of care, and allows patients to schedule their visits with just a few clicks. It simplifies the patient experience, increases visit completion rates and eliminates inefficient and expensive phone calls by delivering trusted guidance via text message or email with a link to a lightweight, responsively designed webpage that explains the next step in their care, why it’s necessary and provides available visit times.

“It’s our mission to make sure every patient efficiently gets the care they need,” said Ben Albert, CEO and co-founder of Upfront. “With the spread of coronavirus, health systems across the country united around a shared goal of preserving capacity for COVID-19 patients and preventing exposure of patients and employees to the virus. Thousands of visits were postponed over the last few weeks to accomplish this goal. As restrictions on elective procedures and non-urgent visits are loosened, Upfront’s Appointment Booking module enables health systems to proactively reassure and engage the patients with the most critical needs first and bring them in efficiently and safely at the optimal site of care.”

Patients want better guidance and trusted information on the best next step in their care, and a simpler way to book and rebook appointments to move their care forward. Health systems need an efficient scheduling process now more than ever. Driving patients to a call center or a patient portal is a labor-intensive, complicated process for both the health system and its patients. Patients endure long wait times and repetitive questions when scheduling appointments by phone. Patient portals add barriers that prevent patients from scheduling or rescheduling appointments, such as signing up for a patient portal, downloading another app and establishing – and remembering – yet another username and passcode.

When Upfront’s frictionless engagement is paired with an easy-to-use appointment booking interface, patients can quickly and confidently schedule a visit in seconds with the right provider at the right care location. Follow-up appointment confirmations and reminders delivered by Upfront intelligently guide patients through the entire experience and if necessary, Upfront’s Appointment Booking module can support the rescheduling of a visit in one experience, eliminating a call to reschedule.

The App Orchard integration also automates updates to provider schedules within Epic. As a result, health systems and clinics can reallocate staff time devoted to scheduling visits to other tasks.

To learn more about Upfront, please visit the Epic App Orchard Marketplace or www.upfronthealthcare.com

About Upfront

Upfront’s Care Traffic Control platform proactively reassures and directs patients to the safest and most relevant care options within the health system. Using advanced analytics, personalized content, and strategic calls-to-action, Upfront aligns patient care needs with health system resources and activates all patients with a 1:1 digital experience. Upfront’s team leverages deep healthcare operations and patient engagement expertise to design, configure, and continuously improve messaging and patient experience so patients take the necessary actions. With Upfront, more patients will book and complete necessary care, use the most appropriate site of care, enroll in care coordination services, successfully navigate a care journey or transition, and understand how to stay safe in unusual conditions like COVID-19. On average, clients are seeing a 60% patient activation rate and a 45% increase in necessary visit completion while saving hundreds of clinical and administrative hours per week. Restore your volume. Retain your patients. Rebuild your business with Upfront. For more information, visit: www.upfronthealthcare.com

