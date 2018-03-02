Realtor.com Appoints VP of Customer Success

SANTA CLARA — Realtor.com has appointed Michelle Meyers to vice president, customer success, a newly created position designed to increase value to the company’s agent and broker customers.

The customer care team supports the range of world-class services for real estate professionals offered by realtor.com, from onboarding and training to billing and general assistance. The customer support team also assists agents and brokers in growing their business as they leverage the tools and information available on realtor.com. The team provides hands-on customer care seven days per week.

Realtor.com is operated by Move Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp.

Meyers will further build on this strong track record of investment in customer success through a focus on creating lifetime customers, designed around helping new agents launch and grow their brand and expanding the breadth and depth of business relationships with existing customers to help them at each stage along their business path. The new role takes the perspective of the customer across their experience with realtor.com to identify opportunities to better streamline and coordinate communication, support and service, and help generate measurable business growth.

“We are constantly evaluating every point of our customer journey to ensure we create the best environment for our customers to build, manage and grow their business,” said Debbie Neuberger, senior vice president of service operations. “This new role helps further extend our reputation for best-in-class results among competing national providers, and Michelle is supremely qualified and positioned to advance professionals and realtor.com® in this capacity.”

Meyers has spent the majority of her career in customer engagement and client relationship management in the workforce mobility and healthcare sectors and brings an extensive background across business operations, analytics and reporting. She most recently served as the northern California general manager for Synergy Global Housing, which provides relocation and temporary housing services in over 55 countries around the world. Meyers previously served as chief operating officer of medical device company Biolyst, LLC, d/b/a Realief Neuropathy Centers, and in client engagement and client service leadership roles at SIRVA Relocation. She began her career as a real estate professional, giving her relevant insight into the needs of agents and brokers at each point in their relationship with their home buyer and seller clients. Meyers holds a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University in Minnesota.

Meyers is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., alongside much of the organization’s customer care and sales operations teams.