BusinessWire

RealPage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on RealPage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit to be held virtually on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.


In addition, Greg Willet, Chief Economist of RealPage, will present at the KeyBanc Future of Technology Series to be held virtually on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at https://investor.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Rhett Butler
972-820-3773
rhett.butler@realpage.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Levelset Introduces Sales Academy to Level Up Local New Orleans Talent

Posted on Author Business Wire

Software sales training program aims to grow locals into technology sales roles; Levelset adding 25-to-35 sales positions in New Orleans by end of 2020
NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levelset, a construction payment management provider, today announced…
BusinessWire

Itron to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on Nov. 4, 2019

Posted on Author Business Wire

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30, 2019 after the close of market on Nov. 4, 2019. The company will hold a conference c…
BusinessWire

MoEngage Raises $25 Million Series C Investment Round, Led by Eight Roads Ventures

Posted on Author Business Wire

With participation from F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners India and Ventureast
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Having recently achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency, MoEngage, an intelligent customer analytics and cross-channel enga…