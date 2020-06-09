BusinessWire

RealPage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference to be held virtually on June 11, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. EDT.


The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at https://investor.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


Investor Relations
Rhett Butler
972-820-3773
rhett.butler@realpage.com

