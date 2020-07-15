BusinessWire

RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after the market closes.


The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/39699/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Rhett Butler
972-820-3773
rhett.butler@realpage.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Navigant Research Report Shows Limited Adoption in Smart Home Services Market

Posted on Author Business Wire

Stakeholders must figure out the best strategy for diversifying revenue streams and monetizing consumer data or risk missed opportunity
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–A new report from Navigant Research examines smart home service…
BusinessWire

K-12 Special Education Solutions Provider n2y Announces Significant Investment From Providence Equity Partners

Posted on Author Business Wire

n2y Management and The Riverside Company to Remain Minority Investors
HURON, Ohio & PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–n2y LLC (the “Company”), a leading provider of software, curriculum and tools to the K-12 special education market, announced today …
BusinessWire

Top Names in Artificial Intelligence in Chicago

Posted on Author Business Wire

U.S. Department of Energy Hosts 2019 InnovationXLab Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in Chicago
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) will convene a meeting with top experts from across government, academia, and industry to …

BusinessWire

RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on RealPage to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after the market closes.


The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/39699/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


Contacts

Investor Relations
Rhett Butler
972-820-3773
rhett.butler@realpage.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Enlitic Announces Strategic Partnership With Select Healthcare Solutions

Posted on Author Business Wire

—Leading Medical AI Software Company and U.S. Cancer Center Operator Partner to Further Advance Early Detection and Characterization of Various Cancers—
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enlitic, Inc., a leading developer of artificial intelligence soft…
BusinessWire

Anthem Blue Cross Launches Virtual Dental Care Program to Enhance Patient Access to Oral Health Services during COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Author Business Wire

Partnership with The TeleDentists® provides dental patients with at-home virtual consultations and emergency exams with no deductibles or copays
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an effort to provide consumers with enhanced access to oral car…
BusinessWire

Ignite Sales Named a “2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology”

Posted on Author Business Wire

Ignite recognized as a top employer in the financial technology industry
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ignite Sales, Inc., the financial industry leader in customer engagement technology, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Financial Tech…