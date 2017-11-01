Reali Adds $3 Million to Funding Round

Reali launched a year ago and has experienced strong growth and success with more than 50% growth quarter over quarter. Reali is currently available in key markets in Northern including the cities and surrounding areas of San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Jose and Sacramento. Reali is the first company in real estate to offer a flat fee model for both buyers and sellers. That means that Reali’s model takes zero commission from buyers and sellers and is a breakthrough in the traditional industry of real estate, with savings passed along to both parties involved in each transaction. On average, each transaction through Reali saved home buyers $28,550 off the cost of their home purchase.

“As an investor in the space, I’m seeing a lot of room for innovation in the housing and real estate industries. Reali has experienced significant momentum in just a year since they first launched to disrupt the real estate industry and I’m excited to work with them to continue scaling their business,” said Oren Zeev, Founding Partner at Zeev Ventures.

“Oren and I have enjoyed a successful collaboration for the past twenty years when he invested in a previous company that I started. His track record as a backer of tech disruptors is impressive. I’m pleased to have his expertise on hand as we continue building our business as the best experience available to home buyers and sellers,” said Amit Haller, Reali’s co-founder and CEO.