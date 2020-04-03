Raziel Health Acquires Leading Remote Patient Monitoring Company Ideal Life

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raziel Health announced today that it has acquired Ideal Life, a pioneering remote patient monitoring service with 20 years of experience managing collectively over 100,000 monitored patients. Raziel Health is the world’s first smart, fully integrated health care delivery system, delivered in the comfort and safety of the living room.

Raziel Health has rapidly incorporated Ideal Life into its integrated delivery platform allowing physicians and health plans to engage, monitor and provide personalized care experiences 24/7 using leading-edge technologies at home.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how critical it is for patients and providers to have a comprehensive, integrated health care platform delivered in the home. Our RazSafe COVID-19 home monitoring kit incorporates Ideal Life technology and is allowing us to play a central role in flattening the COVID-19 curve nationwide. Ideal Life’s industry-leading outcomes, including a 61% reduction in emergency room visits and 5:1 return on investment in major studies, makes us proud to implement these solutions on a large scale,” said Dr. Jeff Gruen, founder and CEO of Raziel Health. “Our Ideal Life acquisition vastly accelerates our vision of placing intelligent digital care workers in the living room around the globe to help keep seniors and others safe, healthy and vital at home.”

Ideal Life’s remote patient monitoring technology tracks key health information from the home and transfers the data to the patient’s physician, allowing for appropriate care interventions and interactions. With cutting-edge, proprietary, interactive interfaces in the home, deep connectivity to all of the major electronic record systems, a command and control center, and AI-based learning and predictive capabilities, Raziel Health delivers a highly differentiated remote health monitoring and population management experience across the healthcare ecosystem.

“We are very proud that our technologies continue to have such an impact on people’s lives and have had made such a difference with clients such as Walmart, CareMore, Anthem and more,” said Jason Goldberg, founder of Ideal Life, who will remain at the company in the role of vice president of business development. “By joining forces with Raziel Health, we are excited to see our technologies implemented within Raziel’s revolutionary model.”

The acquisition was effective as of March 27, 2020.

Raziel Health's mission is to bring world-class, disruptively less expensive healthcare to everyone, in the comfort of their home. Its unique, integrated system combines easy-to-use technologies that support positive patient experience, enable timely clinical intervention, and meet individual patient goals while using data analytics to support wellness and disease management.

