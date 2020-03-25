Raytheon Recognizes Teledyne e2v HiRel with Supplier Excellence Award

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne e2v HiRel, a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, has been chosen by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems as a recipient of its 3-Star award for Supplier Excellence.

Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality and on-time delivery. Teledyne e2v HiRel was one of 34 companies recognized by Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business for 3-Star honors.

“We take great pride in adhering to and exceeding the highest standards in customer service, reliability testing, and quality,” said Erik Everett, Vice President of Sales for Teledyne e2v HiRel. “To be singled out for recognition by one of our most trusted partners, Raytheon, is very gratifying.”

Teledyne e2v HiRel offers high-performance, high-reliability semiconductor solutions which address the critical functions of the complete signal chain. With a range of products and package solutions, HiRel caters to civil aerospace, industrial, medical, military, scientific and space applications.

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement . www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

