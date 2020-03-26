Rasmussen College Offers its eRasmussen Suite of Professional Development Training at No Cost

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rasmussen College provides access to online training at no cost via its eRasmussen digital platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RasNews--Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, announced today that eRasmussen, its suite of professional development trainings, is now available at no cost to the general public. The eRasmussen platform offers professional development training and education solutions—available 100% online—that is designed to help individuals advance their careers by leveraging curriculum from the various degree programs at Rasmussen College.

Amid adjustments and disruptions due to COVID-19 that prioritize the health and safety of the nation, Rasmussen College is committed to providing opportunities for everyone to continue their professional development and educational journey safely and on their own terms with online non-credit courses.

“Rasmussen College believes in the power of education and wants to be supportive during this time of uncertainty,” said Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen, president of Rasmussen College. “We hope that giving open access to our eRasmussen platform provides flexible avenues and new opportunities for students and the public to continue their pursuit of education. The dedication of our students is inspiring and motivating to all of us at Rasmussen, and we want to do our part to help the broader public stay committed to their professional goals.”

About eRasmussen*

The eRasmussen learning platform offers four areas of educational development including business, project management, information technology and healthcare, with various Professional Certificates within those four areas. Certificates include Digital Marketing, Marketing Communications and Consumer Behavior, Healthcare Management and Business Intelligence and Data Visualization. Anyone seeking to advance their knowledge by learning specific skills and stay-up-to-date in today’s rapidly evolving workforce can benefit from the College’s suite of Professional Certificates. Specifically, the eRasmussen Professional Certificates are:

Targeted to specific areas of learning needed for in-demand jobs.

Composed of courses that are both convenient and flexible, starting immediately upon enrollment and are completed within 90 days based on your schedule.

Learnings that can be applied immediately on-the-job.

eRasmussen will extend access to its online courses at no cost through July 31, 2020. This offer is available to everyone. No prior or future commitment is required.

To learn more about eRasmussen and its Professional Certificates now available at no cost, please visit: https://rasmussen.co/timetolearn

* Professional certificates are intended for the purposes of professional development and training and are not intended to prepare individuals for entry-level employment. They are non-credit, non-accredited, non-licensed and are not intended to transfer to any institution of higher education.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE

Rasmussen College is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 24 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

Contact: Molly Andersen

Office: 952.844.5647

Mobile: 903.920.4366

Email: molly.andersen@collegiseducation.com