Rasmussen College Expands Master of Science in Nursing Program and Relaunches Program with New, Flexible Learning Option

College adds third MSN specialization and relaunches program in a competency-based education learning format

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#RasNews--Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced the expansion of its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. The CCNE-accredited, online Master’s degree program is now available with three in-demand specializations: Nursing Education, Nursing Leadership and Administration and the newly added Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics1. In addition to adding a third specialization, the College relaunched the MSN program in its Flex Choice® competency-based education (CBE) learning format which ensures graduates actively demonstrate skills required to flourish in their career. Enrollment in the MSN program’s new CBE format as well as the Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics specialization is immediately available with classes beginning in October.

“ We are pleased to expand our MSN Program with a third specialization as well as now offering all specialized tracks in our CBE learning format,” said Dr. Joan Rich, vice president, Rasmussen College School of Nursing. “ The addition of the Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics specialization enables us to meet the growing and evolving area of informatics, simulation use and technology in nursing care. We are excited for Rasmussen to be on the forefront of this unique and relevant combination specialty. Additionally, as a national leader in competency-based education, Rasmussen College understands that CBE gives students greater control of their learning and scheduling by allowing them to leverage their knowledge and work experience into their coursework. That means students can work quickly through material they already have knowledge around and slow down to gain stronger insight on less familiar topics, all while maintaining strong faculty support and mentorship to ensure their success.”

About the Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics Specialization

The Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics MSN specialization at Rasmussen College offers a deeper dive into data and technology careers with a focus on the numerous and ever-changing informatics, emerging technology and simulation roles in healthcare. The specialization allows nurses to pursue their passion to serve as a translator and health innovator through data and technology. Students will study:

The critical use of simulation in healthcare and nursing education

Evolving opportunities in nursing informatics, where data and technology are leveraged to drive desired outcomes

The latest and emerging healthcare-advancing technologies

The Nursing Leadership and Administration specialization is for nurses looking to bring an important voice and point of view to management and policy discussions. This specialization is for nurses who are passionate about clinical excellence and effecting change in nursing practices.

The Nursing Education specialization is for nurses looking to turn teaching into their calling—whether in an academic or healthcare setting. The field needs mentors looking to play an important role in preparing future nurses for their role in patient care.

About the Rasmussen College MSN Degree Program

The Rasmussen College MSN degree program is designed for busy nurses so they can continue to work while earning their degree. And now, with CBE, there are no set times where students are required to be in a seat or attend a class, allowing students to flex coursework around their schedule even more.

The MSN program prepares licensed registered nurses (RNs) who hold a baccalaureate degree in nursing to assume advanced nursing leadership roles. The program also prepares the nurses to directly contribute to the advancement of the nursing profession in both educational and healthcare settings. Students receive graduate nursing education founded on the core values of the profession and based on contemporary and current issues in global healthcare.

With four start dates a year, no GRE requirement and no application fee, students can start their MSN degree when the time is right for them and complete the program in as few as 18 months.2

The Rasmussen College Master of Science in Nursing program is now available for enrollment in 36 states. To learn more about the MSN degree program, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/master-science-nursing/.

1The Master of Science in Nursing degree program at Rasmussen College is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). 665 K Street, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791 2Completion time is dependent on the number of courses completed each term.

