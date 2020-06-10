Rapiscan Continues Innovation Leadership with Acquisition of Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapiscan® Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technology, has announced the acquisition of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Synapse Technology Corporation.

This industry-leading AI platform has the potential to enhance the detection of threats and other prohibited items using advanced deep learning techniques and computer vision.

Mal Maginnis, President, Rapiscan Detection, said, “This investment in advanced detection technology exhibits our commitment to innovation, security, and operational efficiency. The AI platform is expected to improve detection capabilities for our customers worldwide, while reducing operating costs and increasing throughput.”

About Rapiscan Systems

Rapiscan Systems, a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a leading global provider of security inspection solutions, with more than 100,000 products installed in over 170 countries. Rapiscan Systems has an extensive portfolio of Baggage and Parcel Inspection, Cargo and Vehicle Inspection, Hold Baggage Screening, People Screening, Trace Detection, Radiation Detection, Tray Return System and enhanced security solutions, which are supported by a global service network. The company’s products, solutions and services operate in demanding security environments, including at airports, border crossings, railway stations, seaports, government and military installations and high-risk facilities. Rapiscan Systems promotes excellence in security and efficiency, continually investing in research to develop technological advancements that address present and future threats and are designed to meet the most rigorous compliance standards worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

