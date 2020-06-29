Ramsey Solutions Launches Ramsey+, an All-Access Membership to Personal Finance Apps, Tools and Content

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ramsey Solutions has launched Ramsey+, the first all-in-one personal finance membership that helps people take control of their money. Ramsey+ members get unlimited access to the best-selling Ramsey Solutions products and resources that have helped millions of people pay off debt and reach their money goals.

Ramsey+ gives people an easy-to-follow personalized plan for their money. Members are guided through Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps, which starts with saving for an emergency fund and ends with building wealth and giving. With Ramsey+, members learn how to handle money, budget with confidence and set, track and reach their financial goals. Within the first 90 days of following the 7 Baby Steps, the average person pays off $5,300 in debt and saves $2,700. A Ramsey+ membership includes:

FinancialPeace app – a hub of video content (including Financial Peace University ) and resources

) and resources EveryDollar app – a zero-based budgeting tool to log day-to-day money transactions

BabySteps app – a goal tracker that shares custom insights

Access to virtual and in-person classes and communities

Connection to a team of financial coaches

Tailored content and budget reporting

“Ramsey Solutions is on a mission to walk with people through their entire financial journey, and that journey takes place in Ramsey+,” said Brian Williams, senior executive vice president of Ramsey+ at Ramsey Solutions. “For years we've helped people get out of debt, and that’s only the second Baby Step. We want people to be confident in every next right step for their money, so they can ultimately live and give like no one else.”

To start a free trial of Ramsey+, visit www.daveramsey.com/ramsey-plus. After the trial, a Ramsey+ membership is $129.99 annually.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of best places to work in the country, Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 900 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit daveramsey.com

