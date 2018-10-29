Rambus Names Luc Seraphin Permanent CEO

SUNNYVALE — Rambus Inc. has named Luc Seraphin the company’s full-time president and chief executive officer. Seraphin has been interim CEO since June 2018.

Eric Stang, Chairman of the Rambus Board of Directors, said, “We are very pleased to have Luc as CEO. Our search process was exhaustive, and Luc’s strategic vision, leadership, and focus on execution made him the obvious choice to lead Rambus to its next phase of success. His deep familiarity with Rambus and demonstrated leadership in developing our go forward execution-oriented strategy over the past few months allows the company to move forward quickly.”

“Rambus has long been seen as a forward-thinking company continually on the leading edge of technology and is well positioned to deliver on the promise of data, faster and safer. There are tremendous opportunities ahead for our product and IP businesses and I look forward to continuing my leadership with a focus on shareholder value,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus.

With over 20 years of experience managing global businesses, Luc brings the overall vision and leadership necessary to drive future growth for the company. Prior to this role, Luc served at Rambus as Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Memory and Interfaces Division, Rambus’ largest business unit. During his time at the Company, Mr. Seraphin has overseen sales, customer support and engineering operations, increasing Rambus’ market footprint for its high-speed IP cores and DDR4 memory buffer chipset and positioning the Company as a leader in next-generation DDR5 memory buffer chips.