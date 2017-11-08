Ralphs Supermarket Offering Delivery via Instacart

“We strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience and believe that offering home delivery adds a new convenience when shopping at Ralphs,” said Valerie Jabbar, president of Ralphs. “Our customers are busier than ever. Providing home delivery is another way Ralphs is giving our customers the shopping experience that they desire.”

Ralphs delivery powered by Instacart is offered in addition to its ClickList store locations. Home delivery is currently available at two supermarket locations: Downtown Los Angeles located at 645 West 9th Street in Los Angeles and Irvine-Woodbury at 6300 Irvine Boulevard in Irvine.

The supermarket company plans to introduce this service at 38 additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Pasadena, the San Fernando Valley, Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles County’s South Bay beach communities by the end of November.

Ralphs is offering 40,000 products for delivery, including perishables, which are categorized and sorted for easy viewing and selection. The customer builds their digital cart by clicking and adding products. Once the customer has completed their online home delivery shopping, they select a preferred delivery time between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. An Instacart shopper then hand-picks the items and delivers the order within a preferred one-hour time window.