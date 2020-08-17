Rahul Goyal of Intel Re-elected Board Chair of Silicon Integration Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rahul Goyal, vice president and director of R&D strategic enablement at Intel, has been re-elected to a one-year term as chairman of the board of directors of Silicon Integration Initiative, a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools.

Besides Intel, other companies represented on the Si2 board are: Ansys, Cadence Design Systems, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Google, IBM, Mentor-a Siemens Business, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung, Synopsys and Texas Instruments.

John Ellis, Si2 president and CEO, said Goyal’s re-election “provides sustained leadership as we continue to advance with our members into artificial intelligence and machine learning, 5G, and autonomous vehicles, as well as assure continuity and stability during the disruption that COVID has inflicted on our industry.”

Goyal has global responsibility at Intel for strategic sourcing, supply chain strategy, strategic collaborations, ecosystem enablement, data analytics, and capacity management related to product development across Intel’s broad product portfolio. This includes software, system and semiconductor intellectual property, product development outsourcing services, electronic measurement solutions, electronic design automation software, prototyping and verification products used in all aspects of product design, validation and technology development.

Goyal joined Intel in 1989 and has held various technical and management positions in software engineering and technology development. His previous roles there include engineering director in the Design and Technology Solutions Group, director of the integrated silicon technology roadmap development in the Microprocessor Products Group, and senior engineering manager of mask operations. Goyal holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India, and a master’s degree in computer engineering from Syracuse University in New York.

About Si2

Founded in 1988, Si2 is a leading research and development joint venture that provides standard interoperability solutions for integrated circuit design tools. All Si2 activities are carried out under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them a large measure of protection against federal antitrust laws.

