Rahi Announces Global Platform as a Service Model for Enterprise and Campus

ESS by Rahi will deliver Flexibility, Platform As A Service and Global Deployment.

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rahi announced today the launch of its new end-to-end global Platform as a Service (PaaS) called Elevate Subscription Services (ESS) by Rahi. The service will deliver elastic subscription-based technology frameworks that cover Networking, Security, A/V Collaborations, and Managed Services.

ESS by Rahi is currently the only PaaS model available on the market that brings products, solutions, installation, and managed services together in a single offering. Typically, vendors offer the ability to purchase products in a subscription-based model, but the customer requires a three-year commitment. With its single year elastic scale up or down model, ESS by Rahi is a true subscription model. Rahi estimates that the adoption of PaaS models will improve IT efficiencies by 25% and save, on average, 30% each fiscal year.

The Global pandemic has allowed Rahi to understand what will be demanded by organizations in the future and how the critical infrastructure of organizations will need to be supported.

Tarun Raisoni, CEO of Rahi, says, “Consuming IT Infrastructure in a Subscription Services Model is the new normal. Enterprise Campus has been left behind in the Cloud era. Our ESS by Rahi model will bring key technologies such as Collaboration, Zero Trust, Wifi 6, Intent-based Networks in a true subscription-based scale up or scale down model. Enabling Enterprise and Campus Infrastructure through a Subscription Model provides businesses with the needed agility to transition quickly into scaling their enterprise environment.”

ESS by Rahi is a collaboration with a select number of highly secure and globally known brands that form part of Rahi’s extensive vendor-neutral partner landscape.

Collaboration partners include:

Networking Hardware and Software: Cisco, Meraki, Juniper, Mist, HPE

Security: Juniper, Palo Alto, Cisco

Collaboration Hardware: Logitech, Crestron, Samsung, DTEN, Solos, Bose, Shure

Collaboration Software: Zoom, Webex, Microsoft, Google

The ESS by Rahi service model has been designed to provide a quick way to deliver flexibility, agility, and scalability. Importantly for organizations, the need for upfront investment, considering various leasing options from multiple vendors, has been removed. Through their extensive industry experience, Rahi will streamline the setup, deployment, and managed services for organizations.

Key solutions of ESS by Rahi include:

Wireless & Wired Networks

Security including Zero Trust for the Enterprise or Campus

A/V Collaboration for Conference Rooms, Board Rooms

Connectivity, Power & Thermal Infrastructure

Services including Setup and Support for the duration of the subscription period

The ability to scale elastically up or down in capacity

Managed Support through experts and 24x7 NOC

Established in 2012 and now with 30 office locations across the globe, Rahi is trusted by some of the world’s leading technology companies. ESS by Rahi will be rolled out in a select number of locations beginning with San Francisco, New York, London, Paris, Dublin, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Singapore.

Web Page: https://www.rahisystems.com/elevate-subscription-services-ess-by-rahi/

PR Contact:

Bridget O’Dea

Director of Marketing

pr@rahisystems.com