Radisys Unveils Engage Video Assistant – World’s First AI-Powered Video Bot

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the global availability of the Radisys Engage Video Assistant (EVA), the world’s first app-less AI-powered 3-in-1 (video, voice, text) bot for digital customer interactions. The EVA empowers customer support, sales and marketing teams to significantly enhance the customer experience by delivering greater personalization that drives customer acquisition, retention, and satisfaction with the cost savings of automation.

Customers can access the EVA to interact visually with sales professionals, subject-matter-experts, brand ambassadors, brand influencers, and customer care agents – simply by dialing a regular customer support number, using a Video over LTE (ViLTE) capable 4G/LTE or 5G smartphone, or by clicking a link on the website with no download required. The EVA can also be integrated with mobile apps. EVA’s powerful AI engine determines the customer’s intent and delivers the right information, and when required it supports the transition of the bot interaction to live agents to ensure a consistent and seamless customer experience and the most cost-effective use of live agents.

As a white label solution, the EVA offers service providers a platform with flexible deployment options, either in-network or accessible from the cloud. It enables new revenue streams by providing Video Call Bot-as-a-Service for call centers, SMBs and large enterprise customers, and it can reduce contact centers’ costs by automating interactions – like how-to interactions or sophisticated troubleshooting – that are underserved by voice or text bots alone.

Key Takeaways

Today’s technologies provide tools that can control and improve the digital customer experience by creating self-service customer engagement. However, while chatbots, voice-enabled digital assistants, and other similar automation technologies are enabling businesses to achieve cost-effective scalability and agility, they lack a human touch needed for a satisfactory customer experience.

The Engage Video Assistant application allows service providers, call centers and businesses to:

Humanize existing calls and interactive mobile or voice apps with video while maintaining an authentic visual brand persona.

Create video FAQs for new product launches or common customer support issues.

Enhance existing bots and cumbersome interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.

Scale influencers and brand ambassadors to unprecedented levels through personalized customer interactions.

Engage customers at their time of choice – day or night, weekday or holiday – with personalized video interactions.

Engage Video Assistant is deployed by Reliance Jio, the world’s largest VoLTE service provider, serving 370 million subscribers in India and helping its business customers to enhance their customer service, reduce their customer support cost, and enhance agent productivity.

“Radisys’ app-less calling experience enables businesses and service providers to offer an unprecedented in-call experience to their customers,” said Alan Quayle, independent consultant and founder, TADHack and TADHack Summit. “Its ease of integration lowers customer support costs; and improves productivity by helping customers get what they need faster, with a personal touch.”

“Video is a proven way to create greater immersion, increase click-throughs, and convert connections to purchases,” said Al Balasco, vice president, communications solutions, Radisys. “Engage Video Assistant is the first digital engagement bot application to combine video, voice and text seamlessly to provide ubiquitous and customizable brand and customer service reach for B2B and B2C customer interactions anywhere, anytime.”

