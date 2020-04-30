Radian Technology Services Receives Morningstar Top Residential Vendor Ranking

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Morningstar, Inc. has affirmed the MOR RV1 residential vendor ranking for the Radian subsidiary Radian Technology Services LLC, a real estate technology solutions provider. The MOR RV1 ranking is the strongest possible ranking in the residential vendor category, and Radian Technology Services has received it each of the last three times it has been assessed.

Radian Technology Services, through its proprietary software-as-a-service technology known as Pyramid Platform, offers advanced technology solutions that help investors monitor loan portfolio performance and direct loss mitigation activities; acquire and track non-performing loans; and sell real estate owned through a secure platform.

According to the Morningstar Operational Risk Assessment announcement published on April 27, 2020:

The affirmed rankings reflect DBRS Morningstar’s assessment of Radian Technology Service’s infrastructure and client-driven performance results. The Stable forecast for the ranking is indicative of the company’s solid vendor performance, which derives from an experienced management team, excellent proprietary technology, solid enterprisewide risk controls, and attention to client-driven performance results.

“We are delighted that our technology platform has once again received the best possible residential vendor ranking from Morningstar,” said Tim Reilly, executive vice president, Asset Management Operations, Radian. “Pyramid Platform’s strong position is thanks to Radian’s deep commitment to its clients, devoted and experienced team, outstanding technology, and sound risk controls. We look forward to continuing to advance its further development and growth in the years to come.”

Pyramid’s MOR RV1 ranking was last affirmed in 2018. To view the full bulletin, please visit Morningstar. For more information on Pyramid Platform, visit here.

About Radian

Radian is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, real estate, and title services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Learn more about Radian’s financial strength and flexibility at www.radian.biz and visit www.radian.com to see how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

