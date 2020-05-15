Quotient Technology Inc. Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company for CPG and retail marketing, today announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) as a virtual-only meeting due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on June 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In order to participate in the Annual Meeting, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/263549024. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 3, 2020. In order to attend, vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting, stockholders must use a 11-digit voter control number and password quotient2020 to access the meeting. For registered stockholders, the 11-digit control number can be found on the previously received proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability. Stockholders who hold their shares through a bank, broker or other nominee must contact their bank, broker or other nominee to request a Legal Proxy and present their Legal Proxy to American Stock Transfer & Trust. Requests for registration should be directed to proxy@astfinancial.com or to facsimile number 718-765-8730. Written requests can be mailed to:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company LLC

Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 27, 2020.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, all stockholders as of April 15 2020, the record date, may also vote in advance of the meeting until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 2, 2020 at www.voteproxy.com or by using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2020.

Further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Quotient with the SEC on May 15, 2020.

