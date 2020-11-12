QuoLab Technologies Announces Partnership with QGroup GmbH

Channel partnership will extend QuoLab’s reach of data fusion and collaboration within the European marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuoLab Technologies, provider of a data-centric security operations platform (SOP), today announced its partnership with Frankfurt, Germany-based QGroup GmbH, a European Competence Center and leading manufacturer of multilevel security solutions. In addition to becoming an official reseller of the QuoLab platform, QGroup is also leveraging QuoLab’s technology to enhance the development of its own SOC operational platform. With access to QuoLab’s platform, QGroup’s customers will gain valuable insight into how to achieve operational excellence in data fusion and threat intelligence analysis for threat monitoring and threat hunting.

Recently, the cyber threat landscape in Europe has seen dramatic changes. Hackers and nation states have increasingly targeted industrial control systems and networks, including power grids, chemical plants, aviation systems, transportation networks, financial networks, and telecommunication systems. Additionally, today’s cybersecurity operations are degraded by destructive silos and a myriad of poorly integrated systems, and critical historical information is lost when alerts, events and threats are not managed, tracked and monitored in an active manner.

The QuoLab SOP is designed to unify processes, people and technology in a data-centric environment. In partnership with QGroup, QuoLab will extend the reach of its offerings across organizations within the European marketplace. With its strong technical capabilities and portfolio of government and commercial customers, QGroup is in a unique position to bring QuoLab’s capabilities to a diverse customer base in need of highly professional SOC, managed services, forensics and incident response services.

“QuoLab recognizes the value of the channel, and we are committed to our partners and to develop mutually beneficial relationships. We are excited to continue our global expansion through this new partnership with QGroup,” said Dan Young, CEO of QuoLab Technologies. “Our platform will provide the necessary capabilities and knowledge needed for QGroup and its customers to collaborate in a shared workspace and enhance what they’re currently doing in order to streamline their cyber operations.”

“QGroup is excited to partner with QuoLab. We believe that professional intelligence analysis products are indispensable and when third parties gain unauthorized access to an organization’s digital assets, the speed of developing qualified decision-based response and implementing them in the right context makes all the difference,” said Thomas Blumenthal, CEO of QGroup. “QuoLab was founded by cyber security experts with a strong desire for the right information. Their security operations platform is designed to provide customers and service providers with the efficiency and agility of information, which is necessary for rapid transparency and correct decisions for professional security service providers.”

This news follows QuoLab’s recent announcement of its partnership with Axcelerate, highlighting QuoLab’s continued efforts to extend its global reach through strategic integrations and partnerships with global organizations so that it can continue to enable collaboration and intelligence sharing at a larger scale. To learn more about QuoLab Technologies, please visit: https://quolab.com/.

About QuoLab Technologies

QuoLab Technologies empowers security professionals to analyze, investigate and respond to threats within an integrated ecosystem. The collaborative, data-centric platform merges deep analytics and intuitive workflows, enabling human operators to efficiently deliver on their mission. The company believes that increased focus on cooperation, combined with scalable, distributed data handling and processing techniques is the key to gaining a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving security operations space.

