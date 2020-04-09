Qumulo Wins 2020 Data Breakthrough Company of the Year Award for Data Storage

Qumulo Recognized for Delivering the Cloud and All-NVMe File Services Needed for Faster Data-Driven Business Outcomes

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the leading provider of enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and data services, today announced that it has been named “Data Storage Company of the Year” in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards. Qumulo helps organizations to make massive volumes of unstructured data available to applications on-prem and in the cloud to transform business operations and optimize data-driven workloads.

“Enterprises are looking to data-driven insights to accelerate innovation and to optimize business investments,” said Michael Cornwell, CTO at Qumulo. “At Qumulo, we recognized the need for file services both in the cloud and in the datacenter that could deliver robust performance to a wide variety of applications, provide massive scalability and deliver real-time analytics and visibility into complex data sets.”

The Power of File Services in the Cloud

Qumulo’s cloud-native file system allows organizations to move file-based applications and workloads to the public cloud effortlessly. Qumulo’s advanced file system can be deployed on both the AWS and Google Cloud platforms, offers programmable control with API tools, and seamlessly integrates into current file-based enterprise networks and workflow environments.

The Performance of NVMe for Unstructured Data

Qumulo all-NVMe file storage delivers consistent high performance and low latency to resource-intensive applications in industries such as research computing, genomics, digital pathology, image processing, and media and entertainment post-production.

Qumulo file software provides the capabilities required for enterprises, researchers and creative teams to move data between distributed locations, collaborate with remote users, and take full advantage of applications both in the cloud and in the datacenter.

“Organizations are rapidly pursuing hybrid IT strategies to accelerate their digital transformation goals,” said Randy Kerns, senior strategist, Evaluator Group. “Qumulo enables organizations to extend their unstructured data creation, processing. and analytics applications across the data center and cloud, giving them the highest performance options available to yield the results in the fastest possible time.”

The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The inaugural Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from across the globe.

Resources

Qumulo Hybrid File Software

File Storage Built for the Hybrid Cloud

Qumulo All-NVMe Storage

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the leader in enterprise-proven hybrid cloud file storage and file services, providing real-time visibility, scale and control of your data across on-prem and the cloud. Fortune 500 companies, major film studios, and the largest research facilities around the world trust Qumulo to help them create new products, new opportunities, and new business models. Real-time analytics provide visibility into individual user performance, usage trends and performance bottlenecks. Qumulo’s cloud-native file system delivers an identical experience and capabilities across on-prem, hybrid, cloud, and multicloud environments. The Qumulo experience makes storage simple, with continuous new features, a single solution for all workloads, and access to customer success experts on your schedule. www.qumulo.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.

Qumulo and the Qumulo logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

For further information:

A3 Communications for Qumulo

Federica Monsone

qumulo@a3communicationspr.com