Qumulo Offers Free Cloud Software to Help Medical and Healthcare Research Organizations Fight the COVID-19 Outbreak

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo today announced it is offering its cloud-native file software, for free, to public and private sector medical and healthcare research organizations that are working to minimize the spread and impact of the COVID-19 virus.

Effective immediately, Qumulo is making its software in the public cloud available free of charge through July 2020 to organizations combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

Researchers and clinicians are working day and night to learn more about COVID-19. Organizations are building tools to track its spread and to develop containment and eradication measures, including the development of a vaccination. The public cloud is critical to enabling actionable results, fast.

“Research and healthcare organizations across the world are working tirelessly to find answers and collaborate faster in their COVID-19 vaccine mission,” said Matt McIlwain, chairman of the board of trustees of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and managing partner at Madrona Venture Group. “It will be through the work of these professionals globally, sharing and analyzing all available data in the cloud, that a cure for COVID-19 will be discovered.”

At a time when every minute matters for the public health of the global community, research organizations need the ability to launch workloads with large amounts of compute power to analyze large data sets using their trusted applications for research. With Qumulo’s cloud-native file and data services, organizations can do that in the cloud to capture, process, analyze and share data with researchers distributed across geographies. Qumulo’s software works seamlessly with the applications medical and healthcare researchers have been using for decades, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics services more recently developed in the cloud.

"Using Qumulo’s software to manage and understand petabytes of data real-time, medical and research organizations around the world can work together and leverage the power of the cloud and hybrid environments to fight COVID-19," said Bill Richter, president and CEO of Qumulo. “This virus requires every organization that can make a difference to do so right now, and band together to solve this problem with all available technology resources and the smartest minds on the planet collaborating seamlessly.”

Please visit qumulo.com/cloudfileforcovid to register your organization for the use of Qumulo’s file software in the cloud, which will be deployable through the Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Marketplaces.

