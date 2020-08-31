Qumu Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:
LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference
Date: September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow
Webcast Link: Click Here to Participate
9th Annual Gateway Conference
Date: September 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET
Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow
Webcast Link: Click Here to Participate
5th Annual Colliers Institutional Investor Conference
Date: September 10, 2020 All Day
Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow
Webcast Link: Scheduled One-on-One Meetings Only
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact Qumu’s investor relations team directly at +1.949.574.3860 or via email at QUMU@gatewayir.com.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
Contacts
Dave Ristow
Chief Financial Officer
Qumu Corporation
Dave.Ristow@qumu.com
+1.612.638.9045
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
QUMU@gatewayir.com
+1.949.574.3860