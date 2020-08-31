Qumu Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Date: September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow

Webcast Link: Click Here to Participate

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Date: September 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow

Webcast Link: Click Here to Participate

5th Annual Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

Date: September 10, 2020 All Day

Executives Presenting: Chief Executive Officer TJ Kennedy and Chief Financial Officer Dave Ristow

Webcast Link: Scheduled One-on-One Meetings Only

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact Qumu’s investor relations team directly at +1.949.574.3860 or via email at QUMU@gatewayir.com.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Dave Ristow

Chief Financial Officer

Qumu Corporation

Dave.Ristow@qumu.com

+1.612.638.9045

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

QUMU@gatewayir.com

+1.949.574.3860