BusinessWire

Qumu Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Qumu Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:


To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation, or receive additional information, please contact Qumu’s investor relations team directly at +1.949.574.3860 or via email at QUMU@gatewayir.com.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU) is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.


Contacts

Dave Ristow
Chief Financial Officer
Qumu Corporation
Dave.Ristow@qumu.com
+1.612.638.9045

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
QUMU@gatewayir.com
+1.949.574.3860

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Schrödinger Expands Discovery Efforts for COVID-19 Alliance with Advanced Molecular Simulation Leveraging High-Powered Parallel Computing on Google Cloud

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for therapeutics and materials, today announced a significant expansion of its work to discover novel antivi…
BusinessWire

Zerto to Transform Global Data Protection Market by Offering Continuous Data Protection to All Application Tiers

Posted on Author Business Wire

Delivering on customers’ need for always-on business, continuous journaling eliminates the need for legacy snapshot-based backup solutions
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zerto, an industry leader for IT resilience, today at ZertoCON announced its plans to t…
BusinessWire

CynergisTek Experiences Market Demand for Managed Security Services

Posted on Author Business Wire

Clients Move to Shore Up Defenses in Uncertain Times
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTEK #cybersecurity–CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that one of its clients has expande…