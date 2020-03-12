Quinyx and Concrete Integrate Technologies to Set a New Standard for Workforce Management in Retail

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quinyx, a leading workforce management solutions provider, and Concrete, an employee engagement and task management platform, today announced their partnership to integrate technologies. This new partnership will improve how retailers plan labor and source their brick and mortar stores.

With this integration, Quinyx and Concrete bring to market a new and unique way for retailers to forecast and schedule their workforce with full insight into the operational tasks stores need to perform on a daily basis. This new partnership means that, for the first time, managers will have an overview of the skills available among their store teams, enabling key projects to be assigned and scheduled to the best team members possible.

“ This integration is built from two best-of-breed solutions already used by hundreds of retail brands worldwide, ensuring customers are welcomed by ready, educated and informed staff across the entire store estate,” said Tristan Rogers, CEO of Concrete Platform. “ By also recording performance data against your permanent and temporary staff, organizations can now identify the right skills for the right job, in the right place at the right time. This will highlight not only the best sales performers, but also the best operational performers in an objective way. We believe this partnership will be instrumental in dealing with one of the most expensive issues facing retail brands: staff churn.”

“ At Quinyx, we strongly believe outstanding customer service and experience is key to the future success of brick and mortar retail. However, in order to provide the highest level of service, employees need to be scheduled based on skill set, not just availability,” said Erik Fjellborg, Founder and CEO of Quinyx.“ If a company fails to achieve optimal staff scheduling by solely considering schedule availability and not skills and tasks that need to be performed, this could lead to over or under-stressed employees, low engagement and high churn. We are delighted to partner with Concrete Platform to further expand our mission of both helping businesses retain talent and provide an exceptional experience for retail industry professionals and shoppers alike.”

About Concrete:

Concrete helps brands such as Calvin Klein, The North Face, L’Oreal, J.Crew, and Williams Sonoma reduce their exposure to the $19B in recruitment and training costs caused by staff churn in the retail market.

Concrete is an employee engagement and task management platform that connects retail teams with their store staff to drive daily SOPs and store performance, allowing retail brands to catalogue the performance of every store worker whether hourly or full time, and record every piece of work they do.

This unique approach allows brands to build a database of work carried out by every store associate, identifying workers that perform well. For seasonal scaling, Concrete also allows brands to identify past workers who would be suitable for future work, meaning that store workers who really want to forge a career in retail can be recognised for their quality and time served and be offered work again.

Concrete has offices in London and New York and is used in more than 160 countries by more than 100 brands. For more information, visit https://concreteplatform.com.

About Quinyx:

Quinyx is a leading workforce management software providing technology that simplifies scheduling, time reporting, communication, task management, budgeting and forecasting. Through advanced and flexible features, Quinyx helps organizations remain compliant, improve efficiency, reduce costs of labor and engage employees.

Today, Quinyx helps some of the world’s biggest businesses save time and money, boost productivity and enjoy work. Quinyx has offices in the UK, Sweden, U.S., Finland, Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. Its software has also been implemented globally in markets and regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan and Korea.

Clients include Burger King, Swarovski, IHG, Kal Tire, Boots, Virgin Atlantic, London City Airport, Benugo and Odeon Cinemas Group. For more information, visit www.quinyx.com.

