Quest Named a Winner in G2’s Best Software 2020 Awards

Quest Toad® for Oracle listed as one of the top 10 products on the “Best Products for IT Management” list

Quest is selected among more than 57k companies and 1M verified reviews on the G2 site

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quest Software, a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced that it has been named a winner of G2’s Best Software 2020 Awards. Quest Toad for Oracle, an intuitive database management toolset that makes it easy to perform essential database development and administration tasks, ranked number 6 on G2’s “Best Products for IT Management” list. Fifty products were listed in this category.

G2 is the largest software marketplace and review platform. With more than 57,000 software companies and 77,000 software products featured, G2 evaluates over one million authentic, verified customer reviews to create the G2 Best Products for IT Management list. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 - March 3, 2020 and vetted to ensure legitimacy.

“Organizations choose Toad for Oracle to reduce costs and risks while proactively managing databases and administrative tasks to ultimately improve productivity and support team collaboration,” said Venkat Rajaji, vice president, products and market, Quest Information Management business. “This award is invaluable to us because G2 determines the winners based on the reviews of actual users and the community. It’s a true testament to the value Toad for Oracle brings in helping businesses manage their Oracle infrastructure.”

Toad® for Oracle is an intuitive database management toolset that makes it easy to perform essential database development and administration tasks to ensure the health and performance of Oracle cloud platforms and on-premises databases. It enables database developers to build high-quality applications that can perform and scale in production as well as easily automate tasks and processes. With the capabilities found in Toad for Oracle, organizations minimize the risks associated with database changes while maintaining high quality levels of productivity.

Additional Resources

To view Quest’s Toad for Oracle on the G2’s Best Products for IT Management list, visit: https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/top-it-management.

For more information on Toad for Oracle, go here.

About Quest

Quest provides software solutions for the rapidly changing world of enterprise IT that help simplify the challenges caused by data explosion, cloud expansion, hybrid data centers, security threats and regulatory requirements. The company is a global provider to 130,000 companies across 100 countries, including 95% of the Fortune 500 and 90% of the Global 1000. Since 1987, Quest has built a portfolio of solutions which now includes database management, data protection, identity and access management, Microsoft platform management and unified endpoint management. With Quest, organizations spend less time on IT administration and more time on business innovation. For more information, visit www.quest.com.

Lisa Williams

Lisa.Williams@quest.com

+1 (339) 788-0067