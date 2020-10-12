Quantum Workplace Named Recipient of Inaugural ChurnZero ChurnHero Award; One of Four Global Winners

Company Recognized for Successfully Driving Adoption of its Solutions across its Customer Base

Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of comprehensive employee engagement and performance software, announced today the Company is the recipient of a 2020 ChurnHero Award from ChurnZero, a real-time customer success platform which helps subscription businesses fight customer churn.

In its inaugural year, the ChurnHero Awards recognize ChurnZero customers for their commitment to best-in-class Customer Success programs. Judged by a panel of customer success experts, these awards celebrate teams building meaningful relationships with their clients in proactive, impactful and measurable ways.

Quantum Workplace earned its win in the Adoption Hero category, which acknowledges innovative ways teams successfully drive both product adoption and customer return on investment (ROI). Following its evaluation of the entire customer experience, the Quantum Workplace team sought to improve the adoption stage of customers’ journey.

Quantum Workplace’s focus on operationalizing the customer journey by leveraging ChurnZero’s software has reaped tremendous results. The Company is now better able to track and reduce time to value for customers while monitoring their movement from one journey phase to the next. Furthermore, alerts are delivered to internal teams on important customer health metrics, allowing Quantum Workplace to be better positioned to deliver the right service at the right time. Not only did the team influence sharp increases in the Company’s Net Promoter Score® (NPS) as a result of improving its customers’ journeys, but also, Quantum Workplace is now seeing its highest levels of customer engagement with its employee success tools ever.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to help our customers achieve success, in whatever ways they define and set their individual benchmarks. From onboarding customers to shaping their renewals and throughout the entire in-between process, we work closely together to address and attain the most pressing objectives. The Company’s innovative software, coupled with the commitment of our team, make this possible every day. This recognition from ChurnZero is both an honor and a testament to our commitment to delivering on that goal and demonstrates the true power of customer success and collaboration,” said Anthony Edwards, Quantum Workplace’s director of customer success.

Quantum Workplace Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Greg Harris added: “This recognition goes to our dedicated team of customer success professionals who – each and every day – bring an unrelenting focus on customer care and success to their roles. We have seen a shift in customers’ perception of Quantum Workplace. Rather than relying on Quantum Workplace solely for annual surveying, we have moved into a subscription-based tool which our customers have come to rely upon to achieve success. This customer commitment is what's driving their successes as well as ours. As a result, monthly active usage of our platform has increased 70% year-over-year. I am proud of our Company’s accomplishments and applaud both our team for their tireless efforts along with our amazing customers for embracing changes that truly enhance their workplaces.”

Abby Hammer, ChurnZero’s chief customer officer, added: “Our Inaugural Churn Hero Award winners are re-imagining what is possible when customer centricity takes a front seat in your organization. Their insightful and innovative approaches to Customer Success have not only helped their teams work smarter and faster, but have paid big dividends for customer relationships and business performance."

Other categories of the ChurnHero Awards include: Onboarding Hero, honoring an innovative way a team has made onboarding more effective and value-focused; Renewal/Expansion Hero, recognizing an innovative way a team proactively handled continuing and expanding partnerships; and, Advocacy Hero, highlighting an innovative way a team has cultivated customer advocates to drive growth for the recognized company.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is Customer Success software for growing SaaS and subscription businesses. Our platform is uniquely designed to integrate with CRM systems and tightly into an application or service. In doing so, ChurnZero (1) helps businesses understand how their customers use their product, (2) assesses their health and their likelihood to renew, and (3) gives the business the means to automate and personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints, including in-app content.

ChurnZero customers find instant ROI as their Customer Success managers are immediately more productive and better informed and their customers are getting better just-in-time service from the automated playbooks. To learn more visit www.churnzero.net.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, delivers modern tools for employee success that high-performance organizations have come to rely upon. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software, and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to elevate employee, team, and business success.

Quantum Workplace helps leaders connect the dots between engagement and performance with intuitive and user-friendly tools including comprehensive and automated employee surveys; goal setting and tracking tools; peer-to-peer recognition; real-time feedback; continuous one on one conversations; smart talent reviews; and, robust people analytics.

With 9,000 organizations surveyed annually, Quantum Workplace has grown into North America’s largest database of employee engagement data—through its core engagement and performance platform and nationally recognized Best Places to Work program.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com or connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

