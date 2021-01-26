Quantifind Locates $22 Million Investment

“In the face of exploding expenses in AML compliance, Quantifind leverages a decade of machine learning R&D to disrupt the investigative process with much-needed automation,” says Steve Krausz, General Partner of US Venture Partners and Quantifind board member.

With this strategic round, Quantifind will also expand the applications of its technology to financial health and intelligence investigations.

“Quantifind is a pioneer in extracting meaning from hidden signals found across disparate data sources,” added Marc Barrachin, Managing Director, New Product Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Data on small- and medium-scale private companies can be minimal or unavailable, and the ability to identify meaningful leading indicators signaling change in their financial health is critical to our customers. The Quantifind technology plays a vital role in extrapolating relevant signals for a large universe of companies.”

“Financial transaction analysis is critical to a range of national security applications, and Quantifind’s technology enables Intelligence Community analysts to perform this work efficiently and accurately at scale,” said A.J. Bertone, Partner at In-Q-Tel. “We are pleased to welcome Quantifind to our portfolio and look forward to providing government agencies the tools they need to make better financial crimes decisions, faster.

“We are fortunate to have the support of a consortium that can truly help Quantifind build upon our success in investigation automation,” said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. “As we grow our AML/KYC practice, our team is excited to leverage synergies with S&P Global to offer similar solutions in the field of financial risk, and with In-Q-Tel to expand our footprint in predictive risk signal extraction for defense and intelligence applications.”